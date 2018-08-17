A video of the team joining in song and dance with Brett‚ who is unable to speak‚ has gone viral on Facebook‚ having being viewed over 27‚000 times already. He was born with a rare‚ undiagnosed disease. Doctors have identified one of his conditions as distal arthrogryposis.

“This happens every evening when we go there and it started five or six years ago. He loves going there‚” said Brett’s mom‚ Tammy.

“Brett is non-verbal but he is always humming a tune and one time‚ one of the staff picked up on him humming the national anthem and they joined him [in singing it]‚” she said.

If it’s not the national anthem Nkosi Sikelel' iAfrika that they are belting out‚ they sing a vernacular nursery rhyme.

Tammy said Brett’s happy experience at the supermarket starts from the minute they get to the car park and he “eitas” with the car guards.

He then moves into the shop where he “sharp sharps” some of the staff.

“Then he gets to the cleaning lady and at times‚ he will help her push her cleaning machine‚” his mom said.

The highlight of his shopping trip always happens once he gets to the tills where staffers Ayanda‚ Lorraine or Lerato lead the rest of the team in joining Brett in song.

“It’s just picked up over the years‚” said Tammy‚ who says she herself has grown fond of the staff.

“I love them. It’s the one place I can go and I know that even if he wanders off‚ he is safe‚” Tammy said.

Some of the regular customers at the supermarket have also become accustomed to sing and dance at the checkout point and if they don’t join in song‚ they’ll share an “eita-eita” or “sharp sharp” with Brett and at times spoil him with a cold drink.

Tammy told TimesLIVE that if anything‚ her son’s experience is proof of the goodness that exists in South Africa.

- TimesLIVE