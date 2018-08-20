WATCH | The State Capture story: how it all unfolded
The commission of inquiry into state capture will begin on August 20 2018. Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and Tiso Blackstar Group associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy take us back to the beginning and discuss how the State Capture story unfolded.
The commission of inquiry into state capture will begin on August 20 2018. Sunday Times editor Bongani Siqoko and Tiso Blackstar Group associate editor of analysis Ranjeni Munusamy take us back to the beginning and discuss how the State Capture story unfolded.
Please sign in or register to comment.