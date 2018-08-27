Multimedia

WATCH: Incredible images show Alonso’s spectacular F1 crash

27 August 2018

Fernando Alonso’s spectacular crash at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa on August 26 2018 looks even more incredible in still images, with his McLaren flying over the top of Charles Leclerc’s Sauber.

