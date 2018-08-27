WATCH: Incredible images show Alonso’s spectacular F1 crash
Fernando Alonso’s spectacular crash at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa on August 26 2018 looks even more incredible in still images, with his McLaren flying over the top of Charles Leclerc’s Sauber.
Fernando Alonso’s spectacular crash at the start of the Belgian Grand Prix in Spa on August 26 2018 looks even more incredible in still images, with his McLaren flying over the top of Charles Leclerc’s Sauber.
Please sign in or register to comment.