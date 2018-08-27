Multimedia

WATCH: Makhosi Khoza reacts to the revelations from the #StateCaptureInquiry hearings so far

27 August 2018

Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza reacts to the revelations from the state capture inquiry hearings so far and also answers our question on whether she thinks former president Jacob Zuma will come to testify.

