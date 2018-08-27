WATCH: Makhosi Khoza reacts to the revelations from the #StateCaptureInquiry hearings so far
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza reacts to the revelations from the state capture inquiry hearings so far and also answers our question on whether she thinks former president Jacob Zuma will come to testify.
Former ANC MP Makhosi Khoza reacts to the revelations from the state capture inquiry hearings so far and also answers our question on whether she thinks former president Jacob Zuma will come to testify.
Please sign in or register to comment.