Multimedia

WATCH | Eight killed after a blast in munition depot

04 September 2018

At least eight people were killed in an explosion at a South African munitions depot in Somerset West, near Cape Town, but the cause of the incident was still unknown, a fire and rescue official said on Monday September 3 2018.

At least eight people were killed in an explosion at a South African munitions depot in Somerset West, near Cape Town, but the cause of the incident was still unknown, a fire and rescue official said on Monday September 3 2018.

Denel explosion so big it ‘destroyed the entire building’

The explosion which killed eight people at the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory on the outskirts of Cape Town on Monday “destroyed the entire ...
News
2 days ago

Eight dead in Denel blast

Eight people have been confirmed dead after a massive explosion rocked the Rheinmetall Denel munitions factory in Somerset West on Monday. City of ...
News
2 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

State Capture Inquiry - Day 10
Explainer: What does it mean for SA to be in a recession?
X