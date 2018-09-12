WATCH: Two security officers assaulted a man before dragging him onto a bakkie
An incident, captured in a video that went viral on Tuesday, shows two men from a security company assaulting a man before dragging him onto a red bakkie. The video has led to a police investigation into the incident.
An incident, captured in a video that went viral on Tuesday, shows two men from a security company assaulting a man before dragging him onto a red bakkie. The video has led to a police investigation into the incident.
