Multimedia

WATCH: Two security officers assaulted a man before dragging him onto a bakkie

12 September 2018

An incident, captured in a video that went viral on Tuesday, shows two men from a security company assaulting a man before dragging him onto a red bakkie. The video has led to a police investigation into the incident.

An incident, captured in a video that went viral on Tuesday, shows two men from a security company assaulting a man before dragging him onto a red bakkie. The video has led to a police investigation into the incident. Subscribe to TimesLIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/user/TimesLive

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Zondo rejects Guptas’ request to cross-examine witnesses
Thief with a sweet tooth dubbed sugar daddy caught on CCTV footage
X