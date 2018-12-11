WATCH | EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage shows child killer dumping 3-year-old Courtney Pieters' body

CCTV footage of Mortimer Saunders carrying and dumping Courtney Pieters' body was received from the Western Cape high court. The grainy footage shows Saunders attempt to cover up the murder of 3-year-old Courtney Pieters after he killed the child in her family home. Saunders is seen carrying the body through Epping Industria, a short walk from where he was staying with the Pieters family.