WATCH | EXCLUSIVE: CCTV footage shows child killer dumping 3-year-old Courtney Pieters' body
CCTV footage of Mortimer Saunders carrying and dumping Courtney Pieters' body was received from the Western Cape high court. The grainy footage shows Saunders attempt to cover up the murder of 3-year-old Courtney Pieters after he killed the child in her family home. Saunders is seen carrying the body through Epping Industria, a short walk from where he was staying with the Pieters family.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.