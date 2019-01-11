WATCH | 'He didn't want to go' - But baby seal's release ends in success
Footage from South Africa showing the tense moment a cage diving crew attempted to release a seal pup back to its mother, only to have it climb back aboard the boat. "For baby seals in South Africa December is a worrying time, as the waves smash the island the poor things are washed away from their mothers," said the filmer, 23-year-old Ewan Wilson.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.