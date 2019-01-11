WATCH | 'He didn't want to go' - But baby seal's release ends in success

Footage from South Africa showing the tense moment a cage diving crew attempted to release a seal pup back to its mother, only to have it climb back aboard the boat. "For baby seals in South Africa December is a worrying time, as the waves smash the island the poor things are washed away from their mothers," said the filmer, 23-year-old Ewan Wilson.