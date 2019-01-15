WATCH | Mental evaluation for Witbank mom who allegedly killed her four children
The bail application of the 24-year-old Witbank woman accused of killing her four children in December got under way in the Witbank Magistrate’s Court on January 14 2019.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.