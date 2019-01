Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi told the Zondo commission that his boss, Gavin Watson, had former president Jacob Zuma in his pocket. Agrizzi said Watson had the type of relationship with Zuma where he could tell him what to do. An audio clip, dated May 8 2016, was played at the commission in which Watson tells former correctional services boss Linda Mit and Agrizzi what he intends to say when he speaks to Zuma.