Suspended female EL promoter fights back

The row around the suspension of top East London female boxing promoter Sibongile Matiti of Zbashy Promotions deepened this week after she insisted that she would still organise tournaments.

Matiti revealed that she had renewed her promoter’s licence, which makes her eligible to organise boxing tournaments.

This, however, has been disputed by Boxing SA chief executive Tsholofelo Lejaka, who emphasised that Zbashy would not be allowed to organise tournaments.

“Zbashy Promotions will not be permitted to organise tournaments while her suspension for which she is appealed is in effect,” said Lejaka.

Matiti was suspended in September for allegedly falsifying the signature of a doctor who was to work in her tournament in Mdantsane in August last year.

The tournament, which was to celebrate women’s month, was also beset by other logistics, including the delay by the provincial government to deposit funds.

This led to boxers billed in the show, including world female boxing champion Bukiwe Nonina, being forced to sign contracts with meagre purses to save the show from being called off.

Matiti admitted that she convinced the boxers to sign contracts for less purses than originally promised.

“But that issue was resolved before the tournament started when someone lent me some cash to pay the boxers their original purses,” she said.

However, BSA has also accused Matiti of submitting a bogus security company tasked to handle security duties for the tournament.

Matiti denied the charge, insisting that the security company she submitted was also being used by other promoters in the region with BSA never raising an objection.

She, however, confirmed that she was suspended and fined R100000 of which she is yet to pay.

“They said my suspension was dated from September to March 31 this year. I am yet to pay the fine because since my suspension I have been unable to generate a boxing income.”

She denied that she had appealed the fine and the suspension.

Lejaka also accused Matiti of using vulgar language while BSA investigated the matter.

“She insulted our staff when she was called to explain some discrepancies. Had she cooperated with BSA this issue may have been handled differently.”

This included her shifting the blame to matchmaker Luyanda Kana, who she said was responsible for other logistically challenges.

Matiti denied shouting at BSA officials, arguing that the only word she used which probably upset BSA was “sinister”.

“Yes I used ‘sinister’, and I will not apologise for something I never did. I do not understand why I was targeted like this and then be called to answer questions that did not involve me.”

She said she was in Canada accompanying Mdantsane veteran boxer Ali Funeka when BSA kept harassing her for explanations.

Matiti said she took a promoter’s licence to promote female boxers that often struggle to get activity.

She could not say when she would organise her next tournament.