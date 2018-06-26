R300 bail for EFF MP, while co-accused out on warning

EFF MP Zolile Xalisa was released on a R300 bail while his 20 co-accused were released on warning by the Komani Magistrate’s Court today.

Xalisa and his co-accused are facing charges of public violence, malicious damage to property and contravention of the National Road and Traffic Act when service delivery protest developed into a riot in Komani on Monday.

Police spokesman Captain Namhla Mdleleni said the 21 were arrested on the N6 in the jurisdiction of Komani. “There is another 10 which was arrested in Ezibeleni later on Monday evening.

Seven of that 10 is facing charges of public violence and destruction of property while the other three is facing arson, theft and malicious damage to property. The ten will appear at the Ezibeleni Magistrate’s Court on Thursday,” she said.

Scores of Ezibeleni and Mlungisi residents packed the Komani Magistrate’s Court today to show support to 21 who were appearing for a formal bail application. Zolile Matiwane of Matiwane Attorney’s who was representing the 21 accused pro bono said the majority of the accused are unemployed and giving them a R500 bail amounts to refusal.

“Xalisa who is a member of parliament is the only one who can afford the bail,” he said.

Speaking outside the court, Xalisa said he supports the plight of the Komani residents and it must continue until cooperative governance and traditional affairs MEC Fikile Xasa comes to address their problems.

“I condemn the burning of the halls and the looting. I support that the struggle must continue as these issues are affecting us all as residents of Enoch Mgijima,” he said.