WSU strike is over
The wage strike at Walter Sisulu University has ended.
This comes after negotiations between the WSU management and unions Nehawu and Nteu concluded with a signing of an agreement.
In a communique to the university community, deputy vice-chancellorProfessor Sechaba Mahlomaholo said the the agreement was finalised today.
“We are pleased to confirm that the negotiations have been finalised and concluded with the signing of the agreement,” he said.
Mehlomaholo said Nehawu signed the agreement on Monday while Nteu signed it today.
“The signing of agreement effectively brings to an end the strike with immediate effect,” he said.
Mehlomaholo said the management expressed its appreciation to all members of the joint bargaining forum, “all members of the institutional management committee and external labour representatives for their continued commitment and dedication to the arduous negotiation process.
We congratulate all the parties for the positive and final outcomes of the their engagements,” he said. Mehlomaholo said that from tomorrow
- All normal university operations will resume across all campuses
- The lock-out clause has been lifted; and
- The Buffalo City Campus will reopen and all staff members will be required to report for duty.
Mehlomaholo apologised to the university community “and to the students in particular for the inconvenience all have suffered in the course of the protracted negotiations”.
