WSU strike is over

The wage strike at Walter Sisulu University has ended.

This comes after negotiations between the WSU management and unions Nehawu and Nteu concluded with a signing of an agreement.

In a communique to the university community, deputy vice-chancellorProfessor Sechaba Mahlomaholo said the the agreement was finalised today.

“We are pleased to confirm that the negotiations have been finalised and concluded with the signing of the agreement,” he said.

Mehlomaholo said Nehawu signed the agreement on Monday while Nteu signed it today.