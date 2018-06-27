Reshuffle on cards for MECs’ spokespersons
Sizwe Kupelo to hit ground running at OTP in a few days
A reshuffle of Eastern Cape provincial MECs’ spokespersons is on the cards following the cabinet shakeup two months ago. The changes include Lwandile Sicwetsha, who has already crossed the floor from human settlements to health to stay with his MEC, Helen Sauls-August. Former health spokesman Sizwe Kupelo is set to make a return to the office of the premier (OTP), where he did a brief stint two years ago.
