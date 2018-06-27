Slight relief in Eastern Cape as 7 000 people find jobs in first quarter
The Eastern Cape’s job loss trend has shown a slight but significant improvement. Stats SA yesterday announced that the Eastern Cape recorded a 0.5% increase in the number of people in employ between January and March this year. These first-quarter results mean that 7000 people entered jobs in the province in this period.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.