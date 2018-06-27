Slight relief in Eastern Cape as 7 000 people find jobs in first quarter

The Eastern Cape’s job loss trend has shown a slight but significant improvement. Stats SA yesterday announced that the Eastern Cape recorded a 0.5% increase in the number of people in employ between January and March this year. These first-quarter results mean that 7000 people entered jobs in the province in this period.

