Victoria Hospital to receive R20m revamp

As Victoria Hospital gears up to celebrate 120 years of its existence, a multimillion-rand development is also on the cards. Victoria Hospital in Alice will have its doctor’s quarters renovated for R20-million. This was revealed yesterday by health MEC Helen Sauls-August at the sod-turning event. She was accompanied by superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.