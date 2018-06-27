Victoria Hospital to receive R20m revamp
As Victoria Hospital gears up to celebrate 120 years of its existence, a multimillion-rand development is also on the cards. Victoria Hospital in Alice will have its doctor’s quarters renovated for R20-million. This was revealed yesterday by health MEC Helen Sauls-August at the sod-turning event. She was accompanied by superintendent-general Dr Thobile Mbengashe.
