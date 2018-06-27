News

What Cyril has to do if he wants to win

Ranjeni Munusamy
Columnist
27 June 2018
President Cyril Ramaphosa gets a crash course in building cars from Lukhanyo Ncapayi of the Mercedes-Benz Learning Academy in East London. Ramaphosa was there to announce that Mercedes-Benz is to invest a further €600-million into South Africa.
President Cyril Ramaphosa gets a crash course in building cars from Lukhanyo Ncapayi of the Mercedes-Benz Learning Academy in East London. Ramaphosa was there to announce that Mercedes-Benz is to invest a further €600-million into South Africa.
Image: Government Communication and Information System

For the first time‚ Cyril Ramaphosa’s face will appear on the ballot paper in next year’s elections.

This is likely to be a major factor in how people vote‚ or whether they vote at all.

Ramaphosa’s election as ANC leader has been a major game changer in South African politics since he has the potential to arrest the governing party’s downward trend at the polls.

There remains a lot of goodwill around his presidency and many people are willing him to succeed. He seems to have emptied out his bag of initial deliverables with his clean-up campaign in the state and removal of a number of compromised people in senior positions.

But there is a long way to go‚ including removing dead wood from his cabinet and cleaning up the National Prosecuting Authority.

-For more on this story‚ please visit Times Select: https://select.timeslive.co.za/news/2018-06-27-what-cyril-simply-has-to-do-if-he-wants-to-win/

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

Watch the moment soccer team is found alive in Thai cave
Lots of chill in Mzanzi: Snowball fights hit SA
X