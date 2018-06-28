Mayor in golf scam allegations
Money raised by Great Kei’s event channelled to private account
Loyiso Tshetsha, mayor of the unstable Great Kei local municipality, is allegedly at the centre of a scam in which the municipality’s name has been used to gather funds and donations that were channelled into a private company’s bank account.
