Samp, beans to feed the needy

The Lions Club of East London West recently received a generous donation of three tons – about 3000kg – of samp and beans from Paramount Mills.

And East London West Lions Club president Cyril Raitt has been tasked with its distribution.

“This is certainly the biggest donation I’ve ever received and it’s been quite tricky trying to distribute all of it, but I’m hoping it won’t sit in my storeroom for much longer,” said Raitt, who is determined not to let the food go to waste.

So far, Raitt has managed to get 1000kg of the donated goods to organisations affiliated with the various Lions Clubs around the city.

Six hundred kilograms have been claimed for seven beneficiaries of the EL West Lions Club, including the Haven Care Centre and the St Andrews Church soup kitchen in West Bank, as well as creches and three other organisations in the Fort Grey area.

Another 400kg has been set aside for other Lions Clubs to distribute to their own beneficiaries.

“Through the Lions Club we’ve managed to make a significant dent, but there is still a ton of food left to distribute.

“We really want to share this and help as many people as we possibly can,” said Raitt.

He added that any charitable organisation in need of food was welcome to contact him for a portion of the goods.

Organisations will have to prove that they are registered NGOs and be able to collect the bags of food from Raitt’s factory storeroom just west of East London.

“I became a Lion because I really enjoy helping people and I know so many go hungry, so I really hope this donation will go towards helping those people.”