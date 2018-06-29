BCM partners with Services Seta to create 2 000 learnerships

Buffalo City Metro (BCM) and the Services Seta have collaborated on a R31.6-million temporary employment project and other programmes that will produce 2000 learnerships, internships, apprenticeships and bursaries over a period of three years. This was revealed by BCM mayor Xola Pakati during his state-of-the-metro address.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.