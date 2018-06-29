Fresh delay in trial of Madiba funeral fraud accused

The case against three of the 11 Buffalo City Metro Mandela funeral fraud and corruption accused – suspended Dr WB Rubusana ANC regional secretary Pumlani Mkolo, Gauteng-based lawyer Zintle Nkuhlu and businesswoman Nosiphiwo Mati – who successfully applied in November for their case to be separated from the rest, was yesterday postponed by the East London Magistrate’s Court.

The case was postponed because regional magistrate Sadia Jacobs, who has presided over the case since it started in 2014, was not available.

According to the trio’s lawyer, Nyameko Diniso, Jacobs was yesterday supposed to give them a pre-trial date.

After a brief appearance by the three, the matter was postponed to August 22.

The three have applied in their previous appearance to have charges against them withdrawn.

Diniso has argued that the state does not have a watertight case against them.

In an appearance on April 24, it was the three who asked for a postponement to prepare their argument on why the charges should be dropped.

Jacobs agreed, and this is what was due to be argued yesterday.

The courtroom was packed to capacity by Mkolo’s supporters.

The accused face charges of misusing money earmarked for the late president’s memorial services and funeral in December 2013.

Nkuhlu is said to have received R350000 from the funds, while Mati was reported to have received R100000, allegedly at the insistence of Mkolo. — asandan@dispatch.co.za