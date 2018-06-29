Thornycroft murder accused applies for bail today

One of three accused in the slaying of Thornycroft lodge owner Elsa Remant-Eyland will appear for his bail application hearing today.

His two co-accused saw their case postponed for further investigation at the East London Magistrate Court yesterday.

Jannie Fagans, 36, Bhekathina Msomi, 36, and Phumlani Mabaso, 34, face charges of murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and theft of cellphones.

Mabaso and Msomi were linked into the court proceedings from their prison via an Audio-Visual Remand video link, while Fagans was in court in person.

Mabaso is asking for bail from magistrate Rochelle Sam, even though he and and Fagans abandoned their bail application in March.

Sam refused Msomi’s bail application in March.

Mabaso will apply for bail today. — mandilakhek@dispatch.co.za