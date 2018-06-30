In case you missed it: Bhisho probe into R389m tender

Public Works paid double for mobile schools says report

The Eastern Cape department of roads and public works (ECDRPW) is being investigated by the Premier’s Office – following a damning Treasury report concerning a R189-million tender, that doubled to R389-million. This follows the appointment of three companies who won tenders to erect mobile classrooms in various schools in the province.

