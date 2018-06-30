Court slams Hawks probe in to threats

Angry magistrate dismisses charges

Senior Eastern Cape Hawks officials who investigated an intimidation case involving one of their own, were lambasted by East London Regional Court magistrate Dan Ngoqo for bungling the case, resulting in the accused being set free yesterday. Ngoqo accused the Hawks of “half-heartedly investigating” the case against Sithembele April, 41, of Mdantsane, accused of sending threatening text messages to Hawks provincial spokeswoman Captain Anelisa Feni in September.

