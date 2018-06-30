Fears grow after initiation death toll increases to nine

Ngqeleni pair victims of ‘illegal circumcisions’

Sonwabile Ntshaqa and Thandisizwe Nkununtu have become the latest casualties in the winter initiation season – bringing the death toll to nine. Ntshaqa of Ngamnye Village Number One, whose age is unknown, and 19-year-old Thandisizwe Nkununtu of Mnyameni village in the Ezinduneni Administrative area at Ngqeleni, died on Wednesday.

