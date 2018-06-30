It’s official – G’town is no more

Makhanda is new name, but folks more fazed about crumbling city

Welcome to Makhanda! Goodbye to Grahamstown. Just as the National Arts Festival got under way in the city, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa announced he had gazetted the name change, which was the last stage of a 20-year discussion process, he said. But the battle for the city’s name is far from over with the main opposition group Keep Grahamstown Grahamstown (KGG) saying it had not excluded the possibility of resorting to court to keep the city’s original name.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.