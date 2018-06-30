Komani protesters block R67
Fed up residents threaten to bring town to standstill
Phola Park residents in Komani blocked the R67 between the town and Whittlesea yesterday morning, demanding to meet with Enoch Mgijima local municipality executive mayor Sisisi Tolashe. The angry residents were protesting about the lack of services in the area and unemployment, and also demanded an explanation from Tolashe about the assets which the municipality had to auction to pay a commercial debt.
