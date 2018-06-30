OPINION | Can compromise premier save ANC in North West?

One ANC member, one vote, is only way to elect office holders fairly and defeat fall-out of slate politics, says Omry Makgoale

Roughly a month since the departure of Supra Mahumapelo into partial retirement as premier of North West, the slates in the ANC found what they considered a compromise candidate: Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro. He was not the preferred candidate for either slate. Mahumapelo preferred his deputy, Wendy Nelson, or the Speaker of the provincial assembly, SR Dantjie.

Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus.