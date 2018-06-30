OPINION | Can compromise premier save ANC in North West?
One ANC member, one vote, is only way to elect office holders fairly and defeat fall-out of slate politics, says Omry Makgoale
Roughly a month since the departure of Supra Mahumapelo into partial retirement as premier of North West, the slates in the ANC found what they considered a compromise candidate: Professor Tebogo Job Mokgoro. He was not the preferred candidate for either slate. Mahumapelo preferred his deputy, Wendy Nelson, or the Speaker of the provincial assembly, SR Dantjie.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.