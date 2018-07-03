400 houses for Mandela legacy
Human Settlements deputy minister Zou Kota-Fredericks and her provincial MEC Mlungisi Mvoko when launching the department’s Nelson Mandela centenary yesterday announced that 400 houses worth R92-million would be built at Qunu. Mvoko said that the houses would be built in two phases over two financial years.
