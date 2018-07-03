News

Cop killers sentenced to life in jail

By Lulamie Feni - 03 July 2018
Former Elliotdale police station's Warrant Officer Phumzile Ngqayimbana, left, and his co-accused Siyamcela Ntshitsh at the Mthatha High Court.
Image: LULAMILE FENI

Elliotdale cop killer and former police warrant officer, Phumzile Ngqayimbana who shot and killed his boss and station commander Lt-Colonel Nomalizo Dukumbana has been sentenced to life imprisonment by the Mthatha High Court.

The court sentenced Phumzile Ngqayimbana, 46, and his co-accused Siyamcela Ntshitshi, 38, to life imprisonment after they were convicted for the murder of Elliotdale Police station commander.

Mthatha Deputy Judge President Zamani Nhlangulele also sentenced the duo to six years for possession of a firearm with intent to commit an offence and three years for possession of ammunition, ordering that the latter sentences run concurrently with the life sentence.

The slain station commander, Colonel Nomalizo Dukumbana was shot and killed on the evening of  December 17 2013 inside the Elliotdale police barracks after she was waylaid by gunmen on her way from work.

