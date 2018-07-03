Cops caught with goods from raid granted bail
Three police officers who were arrested with valuables taken from a raid were yesterday released on R1000 bail each. The three – Sergeant Nolitha Dumezweni, 40, Constable Gareth Walters, 30, and Constable Chantelle Poyo, 36 – were arrested on Saturday and face corruption charges after they were nabbed with an undisclosed number of cellphones, an iPod and an Eskom high-grade tester confiscated during an operation on Friday.
