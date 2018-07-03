While you cosy up in front of a heater or layer up in clothing‚ be sure to bring your pets in out of the cold or ensure that they have adequate shelter or you could find yourself in trouble with the law.

As a cold front grips the country‚ the SPCA has issued a strong warning to pet owners - the lack of shelter for animals is a criminal offence.

Speaking to TimesLIVE ‚ inspector Shiven Bodasing from the SPCA in Benoni said if anyone was concerned about the well-being of any animal‚ they should notify the SPCA.

“Animal cruelty is a serious crime‚” he said.Pet Health Magazine has also warned pet owners to not leave their pets out in the cold during these freezing weather conditions.

The publication said cats and dogs face the danger of frostbite and hypothermia in this extremely icy weather. In extreme cases‚ they can even cause death.

TEARS Animal Rescue in Cape Town says when it is cold‚ humans need extra blankets and warm clothing which means that pets have special needs too during the colder months of the year.

“If you are feeling cold this winter‚ you can be sure that your pets are feeling cold too‚” they further state on their website.

The director and co-founder of TEARS Marilyn Hoole says that their non-profit organisation has had an increased intake of animals since the start of winter.

Hoole has also noticed an increase of abandoned animals as the weather becomes colder.

She says that during this cold front‚ you might want to consider letting your pets indoors if they usually sleep outside.

“There are some cultures who do not allow animals to be indoors but if that’s the case‚ then people should get kennels so their animals have shelter and stay warm.”

Hoole encourages people to ask their shelters for kennels if they can’t afford them.

“Ask and we will try to provide” she said.

