‘Manibags’ is still funded by NSFAS

Despite facing a theft charge for blowing R800000 of the R14-million erroneously deposited into her student account by the NSFAS last year, Walter Sisulu University accounting student Sibongile Mani was allocated an estimated R100000 by the scheme this year.

While the National Student Financial Aid Scheme declined to comment about the allocation as the case has gone to court, Mani confirmed after her brief appearance at the East London Magistrate’s Court yesterday that she was studying with the scheme’s financial backing.

#OutsourcingMustFall activist and Pan African Student Movement of Azania leader Vusi Mahlangu, who was in court with Mani, said this proved that Mani was academically deserving of the scheme.

“Yes, she has been allocated more funding because she is an excellent student.

“She qualified for NSFAS again and got it again. The mere fact that she qualified means that she passed,” said Mahlangu, adding NSFAS had covered Mani’s accommodation, books and food.

Mani is the secretary of Pasma, a student body of the PAC, while Mahlangu is the student body’s national spokesman.

Mani made international headlines in August after it emerged that the millions were erroneously loaded into her student account.

This was only uncovered after she had blown more than R800000 on lavish parties, clothes and alcohol in 73 days.

WSU spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo confirmed Mani was studying through NSFAS for an accounting national diploma.

The course cost between R52000 to R90000 a year excluding accommodation, food, books and transport, she said.

While Tukwayo, NSFAS and Mani declined to divulge the exact value of the funding, students close to Mani said the figure was about R100000.

The case was postponed to July 24.