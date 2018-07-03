Six die in two months of ambulance strike

Staff demand a decade of overtime and safety escorts on callouts

Six people, three of them children, are believed to have died in the ongoing illegal strike by emergency medical services staff who operate ambulances. Eastern Cape health spokesman Lwandile Sicwetsha said the department had received reports from the public about lack of response by ambulance staff to emergency cases and subsequent deaths of the people at risk.

