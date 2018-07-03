Striking Uber and Taxify organisers on Tuesday sent groups of drivers to popular pick-up spots‚ including Gautrain's Park Station and Sandton‚ to collect drivers who had defied a call to strike‚ ordering them to join the protest gathering near Zoo Lake.

Although there were about 200 cars at the assembly point in Zoo Lake on Tuesday morning‚ the strikers wanted to go to other popular pick-up spots to ensure that no Uber and Taxify drivers were working.

The protesters plan to drive to Kramerville in Sandton‚ to present a memorandum to Uber with their demands.

Before the police arrived at Zoo Lake on Tuesday morning‚ Uber and Taxify drivers who were not on strike and who were transporting passengers were stopped by protesters. They had their cellphones confiscated‚ and were allowed to continue to drop off their customers if they agreed to come back to join the strike. Drivers in Rosebank were also prevented from picking up riders.

- TimesLIVE