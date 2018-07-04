Creche principal guilty of ‘biting boy’

Joyful Noise creche principal, Cindy Reely, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after she bit a six-year-old who was entrusted in her care at the King William's Town creche.

In 2016, Reely bit a six-year-old boy to give him “a taste of his own medicine” after he had allegedly bitten another boy in class.

Last year the Dispatch reported about the plight of the boy's 57-year-old grandmother who believed the state was dragging its feet in charging the creche principal after she reported the case to the police in 2016.

Speaking to the Dispatch after the verdict was read out in the King William’s Town Magistrate’s Court this Tuesday the emotional grandmother, who for the past two years fought relentless in her quest to see justice served for her only grandson, said the verdict was validation that her fight was "worthy".

The spokesman for the provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Tsepo Ndwalaza said the matter was postponed for August 16 for a pre-sentencing report.