Tsolo hospital taps run dry

Patients ‘unable to bath for days’ but authorities no nearer to explanation

Patients at Tsolo-based Dr Malizo Mpehle Memorial Hospital had to go for days without bathing after taps dried up at the hospital on Thursday. This was confirmed by two patients who claimed they were unable to bath for several days because there was no water last week. A source at the hospital yesterday said there had been water shortages for some days.

