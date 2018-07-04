Tsolo hospital taps run dry
Patients ‘unable to bath for days’ but authorities no nearer to explanation
Patients at Tsolo-based Dr Malizo Mpehle Memorial Hospital had to go for days without bathing after taps dried up at the hospital on Thursday. This was confirmed by two patients who claimed they were unable to bath for several days because there was no water last week. A source at the hospital yesterday said there had been water shortages for some days.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register at no cost to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.