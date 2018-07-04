WSU releases new semester 1 exam roster

Walter Sisulu University resumed operations at all four of its campuses last week and has announced its new exam schedule for semester 1.

This follows a 22-day strike by administration and lecturing staff over wages, that brought learning to a standstill.

The university, which has about 31000 students spread out over campuses in Mthatha, Ibika, East London and Komani, lost about 32 days of lectures over the first semester at some campuses.

The strike was not the first challenge for the university as students added to the total of days’ lectures missed when they staged their own protest at the beginning of the year.

Although the university said the numbers of days lost varied from one campus to another, it confirmed that it had to reschedule first semester examinations, as well as its semester break and devise a catch-up plan.

University spokeswoman Yonela Tukwayo said employees had committed to the plan that would assist students recover time lost.

“The strike action by the workers affected the campuses differently. At the Mthatha campus there was no strike action however at the Ibika campuses, the East London campus and the Komani campus there was time lost.

The three campuses were on strike for 22 days, although in Komani not all operations came to a standstill,” she said.

A semester is about 75 class days, five days per week which translates into about 15 weeks of university lectures per semester, which means students lost almost half a semester to strike action.

The students’ strike lasted three weeks, demanding better accommodation from the university. They also demanded the registration of academically excluded students.

The university continues to battle to provide accommodation for its 31000 students.

The strike by the students prompted Higher Education and Training Minister Naledi Pandor, to dispatch a team of experts to the university in a bid to “find lasting solutions” to the student protests that have dogged the academic programme at the institution.

The students were sent home in the second week of the strike – May 9 – to begin their semester break and will return to start their exams on July 16.

This examination period will end on August 3 and thereafter the university will commence with its second semester, without a break.

“ ... our students are currently on term break and will come back and start exams and immediately continue with semester,” said Tukwayo.