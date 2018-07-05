BCM way behind on sanitation targets
Buffalo City Metro is facing a huge backlog in its sanitation eradication project after missing its targets by about 16000 households.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.