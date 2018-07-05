Boksburg heist: Paramedics describe what they found

One person was killed and three people were injured after a cash heist on North Rand and Atlas Roads in Boksburg on Thursday morning.

"When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 06H00‚ they found a woman seated in a taxi who sustained a gunshot wound. She was found to be in a serious condition. Paramedics also found two security guards who were injured‚" the paramedic service said in a statement.

"One of the security guards sustained a gunshot wound to the foot‚ and the other one sustained injuries to the foot. One of the alleged suspects was fatally wounded."

ER24 said patients were transported to hospital for further medical care.

"The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not known to our paramedics‚ but police were on the scene and will be investigating the matter."

"Details are still sketchy at the moment‚ but we can confirm that one suspect has been killed and an AK47 has been recovered. A security personnel was also wounded after he was shot in the hand‚" said police spokesman Brigadier Vish Naidoo.