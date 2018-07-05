Creche principal guilty after biting

“I am not a cannibal,” said a creche principal who has been found guilty of biting a six-year-old boy in her care in 2016.

Joyful Noise creche principal Cindy Reely, 45, of King William’s Town, pleaded guilty and was found guilty in the King William’s Town Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The spokesman for the provincial National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Tsepo Ndwalaza, said the case was postponed to August 16 for a pre-sentencing report.

Reely yesterday told the Dispatch she had pleaded guilty on advice from her lawyer. She had admitted that she bit the child but claimed no harm was intended.