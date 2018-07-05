Former cop sent for psychiatric evaluation

A former police captain who would wake up in the middle of the night on numerous days, open all doors and windows, before moving furniture around in his Gompo house, and would later assault his wife and stepdaughter when they question his actions, was sent for psychiatric evaluation by the East London bail court yesterday.

Luyanda Mondi, 53, who told the court during his bail application that he had 48 wives and 73 children in Alice, East London and Johannesburg, was applying for bail after being arrested last month.

This after he contravened a protection order by assaulting his wife and stepdaughter on June 22.

Instead of granting him bail, magistrate Joel Cesar instead sent him to Fort England Psychiatric Hospital in Makhanda for observation.