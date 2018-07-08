Police in the Western Cape believe they have made inroads in their fight against gang violence with the arrest of eight suspects and seizure of two firearms.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said the Paarl Public Order Police (POPS) were called out to a complaint on Friday involving a shooting incident between gang members.

“Upon their arrival at the scene police members found four men between 16 and 46 years old‚ and a Rossi .38 special unlicensed firearm with three live rounds of ammunition. These items were seized‚” she said.

During another incident on Friday night‚ police from Cloetesville arrested four suspects for the illegal possession of a firearm‚ Rwexana added.

“While doing patrols‚ police observed suspects throwing a black object out of their vehicle. Police took the suspects to where they threw the object and they found a Vekto pistol with three 9mm rounds of ammunition. The four suspects‚ aged between 19 and 34 years‚ were arrested.”

All the arrested suspects will appear in the Stellenbosch Magistrate’s Court on Monday‚ she said.

- TimesLIVE