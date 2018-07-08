WATCH | Fire breaks out at East London stadium

A fire broke out at Jan Smuts Stadium early on Sunday morning, setting a portion of the building and stands ablaze.

K9 Security owner, Anthony Nel, was one of the first people to notice the fire after leaving his offices.

"I was driving past at about 6am after leaving work and noticed that the building was on fire. I immediately contacted my controller to notify the fire department," said Nel.

BCM spokeswoman Bathandwa Diamond said the fire was suspected to have been started by vagrants who were trying to keep warm.

"The fire was extinguished by 8am and there were no fatalities or injuries," said Diamond.