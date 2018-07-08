On Sunday morning in an interview with eNCA‚ she said the emotional burnout from working long hours in public hospitals was often worse than the physical fatigue.

“I feel detached from myself most of the time‚ because I spend most of my time at work‚ so I don’t get time to reconnect with myself. When I feel detached‚ I feel like‚ ‘Who am I?’ Sometimes I ask myself‚ ‘Am I still the person that I am? Do I still like the things that I like? Do I still like my job?’

“You feel like a shell of yourself‚ because you pour so much of yourself into the system and there are so many sick people and it’s overwhelming. It’s a constant stressor‚ because you’re surrounded by sick people every day. A lot of them die‚” Motaung said.

She said it often starts as burnout before one resorts to other coping mechanisms.