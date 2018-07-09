Dangwana family's rude awakening
Four people critically injured as the bus crashes into house after freak accident with bakkie
A sleeping family had a rude awakening on Friday evening when a Translux bus on the N2 between KwaBhaca and Qumbu lost control and landed in their dining room. No one was killed in the freak accident, but there were some serious injuries, provincial transport authorities confirmed. The bus and an Isuzu bakkie collided at about 10.
This article is reserved for registered DispatchLIVE readers.
Simply register AT NO COST to proceed. If you've already registered, simply sign in.
Already registered on HeraldLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@dispatchlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Please sign in or register to comment.