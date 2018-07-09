Education rebuts claims school opening delayed

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has distanced itself from a message circulating on social media saying the reopening of schools has been delayed due to the Mandela Day activities.

DBE spokesman Elijah Mhlanga confirmed that the message was false and must be ignored.

The fake message addressed to district directors, circuit managers, principals, teachers and pupils states, "We have shifted schools reopening to the 19th due to Mandela Day. And there will be lot of things happening".

And was signed by the Office of the Presidency.

Mhlanga reiterated that the message was not an official communication from the Presidency as purported.

"The originators sought to create anxiety and uncertainty in our schools. The Department has official channels of communication with all our schools, and does not communicate such important information via social media".

Schools closed on June 22 for the mid-year break and will resume on July 17.