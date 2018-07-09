Komani activist has a passion to help mentally ill patients

A passionate Komani activist in mental illness has been working in Eastern Cape psychiatric hospitals for almost forty years.

Vuyani Baart, 62, has worked his way up from being a junior nurse to being a professional nurse with psychiatric experience since he first joined Tower Psychiatric Hospital in Fort Beaufort in 1979.

“I have a passion for what I do. That is why I have stuck it out for so long here,” he said.

Baart said his favourite part of the work was working closely with his patients.

“I have since climbed the ranks and now I am working in administration, and I miss working with the patients.

“When I go to the wards, they greet me happily because they know how I used to treat them. Working with them was the most enjoyable time of my career. I did it for 28 years,” Baart said.

He has worked at Tower Psychiatric Hospital for just over half his career, and another 18 years at Komani Psychiatric Hospital in the 90s.

He said he had been able to work in mental institutions for so long because their conditions were not contagious.

“One does not contract mental illness simply by spending time with those who are mentally ill. If it were so, I would have never lasted this long,” he said.