Lights out at Enoch Mgijima council meeting

Enoch Mgijima local municipality councillors had to use their phones as electricity went off as a special council meeting was starting.

The electricity problem delayed council which was supposed to start at 10am from starting and it had to start an hour later.

The municipality spokesman Gcobani Msindwana said the problem was caused by an overload and their breaker tripped.

"Our electricians are currently in site. There is also a cable fault at Absa bank which our electricians are busy repairing," he said.