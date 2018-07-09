News

Lights out at Enoch Mgijima council meeting

By Tembile Sgqolana - 09 July 2018
The Enoch Mgijima council meeting is currently underway in the dark
The Enoch Mgijima council meeting is currently underway in the dark
Image: Tembile Sgqolana

Enoch Mgijima local municipality councillors had to use their phones as electricity went off as a special council meeting was starting.

The electricity problem delayed council which was supposed to start at 10am from starting and it had to start an hour later. 

The municipality spokesman Gcobani Msindwana said the problem was caused  by an overload and their breaker tripped.

"Our electricians are currently in site. There is also a cable fault at Absa bank which our electricians are busy repairing," he said.

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

First boys are rescued from Thai cave
Get your ticket to see Jay Z and Beyonce: This is how
X