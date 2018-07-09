Man expected in court after initiate’s death

A 19-year-old man was expected to appear in court today, after he allegedly assaulted an under-age initiate at an initiation school in King William's Town.

The initiate, who was Grade 11 pupil at West Bank High in King William's Town, was assaulted on July 1, died in hospital in East London six days later on Friday from the injuries sustained from the assault.

King William's Town spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the death and the arrest. The death toll has now increased to 16 in the Eastern Cape and to two in the Buffalo City Metro.

''A 19-year-old male was arrested following a case of murder. It is alleged that the suspect went to visit the initiation school and a quarrel occurred where he assaulted the deceased. The case allegedly happened on the 1July 201 but reported to police only on Friday,'' said Mawisa.

BCM traditional initiation forum chairman, Prince Stanley Makinana

lashed out at those who ill-treated and assaulted initiates.

''He was vomiting blood and his body was full of sjambok marks. He died in the hospital on Friday. We strongly condemn the assault of initiates. This should be strongly condemned. We cannot have our sons assaulted and killed. We demand that law must take its course,'' said an angry Makinana

According to Makinana the initiate was 17 years old. Only boys 18 years and above could be circumcised according to the law.