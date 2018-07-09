News

Man expected in court after initiate’s death

By Lulamile Feni - 09 July 2018
An initiate has died in King William's Town
An initiate has died in King William's Town
Image: File/Lulamile Feni

A 19-year-old man was expected to appear in court today, after he allegedly assaulted an under-age initiate at an initiation school in King William's Town.

The initiate, who was Grade  11 pupil at West Bank High  in  King William's Town, was assaulted  on July 1, died in hospital in East London six days later on Friday from the injuries sustained from the assault.

King William's Town spokeswoman Captain Siphokazi Mawisa confirmed the death and the arrest. The death toll has now increased to 16 in the Eastern Cape and to two in the Buffalo City Metro.

''A 19-year-old male was arrested following a case of murder. It is alleged that the suspect went to visit the initiation school and a quarrel occurred where he assaulted the deceased. The case allegedly happened on the 1July 201 but reported to police only on Friday,'' said Mawisa.

BCM traditional initiation forum chairman, Prince Stanley Makinana

lashed out at those who ill-treated and assaulted initiates.

''He was vomiting blood and his body was full of sjambok marks. He died in the hospital on Friday. We strongly condemn the assault of initiates. This should be strongly condemned. We cannot have our sons assaulted and killed. We demand that law must take its course,'' said an angry Makinana

According to Makinana the initiate was 17 years old. Only boys 18 years and above could be circumcised according to the law.

Mom mourns after initiation nurses return son’s body in wheelbarrow

“They dumped him like a dead dog. I did not expect them to treat him like that. I thought he would come back home alive like other initiates.”
News
2 days ago

Cops, NPA war over initiation deaths

The National Prosecuting Authority has been accused of refusing to prosecute suspects linked to traditional initiation cases, resulting in illegal ...
News
3 days ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Trending Now

Latest Videos

First boys are rescued from Thai cave
Get your ticket to see Jay Z and Beyonce: This is how
X